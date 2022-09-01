PDP Guber Candidate Asks AbdulRazaq to Talk with  Kwarans on Live Chat

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Gubernatorial Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Kwara State, Alhaji Abdullahi Shuaibu Yaman has challenged the State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazak to talk with Kwarans in live Radio and Television chat rather than making spurious allegations in guided chat aired in some local radio stations in the state.

Yaman however asked the Governor to speak to Kwarans in live Radio and Television broadcasts as was done by his predecessors rather than wasting the state resources on his media agents.

Governor AbdulRazaq had last weekend met with several young people and some online publishers where he took them through the journey so far and the focus of his administration to develop the State.

The governor spoke about his many projects, the inspirations behind them, and their benefits for the people and the excerpts of the meeting was aired on some of the local radio stations in Ilorin for the mass audience on

But, a statement issued in Ilorin yesterday by the PDP governorship candidate signed by his special adviser on media and strategy, Alhaji Wahab Oba, said “the presentation of Governor AbdulRaham to his so-called “online publishers” is full of theories, hypotheses and rhetorics rather than verifiable facts”.

According to the statement “Three years down the line, Governor AbdulRaham is still repeating the same empty promises he made to Kwarans during his electioneering campaign”.

The statement said, “Since inception, the governor has not succeeded in attracting any company or industry to the state, yet he keeps making unfulfilled, unspecific and timeless promises.

“Any promise without timelines is vague and cannot be taken seriously.

“This radio speech/broadcast is merely a rehearsal of earlier jejune allegations, accusations and counter – accusations by the governor since inception of office”.

Yaman has also challenged Governor AbdulRazaq to tell Kwarans why Harmony Holdings, with a valuation of over N25b, has remained in the hands of a sole administrator?

“Who are the board members of Harmony Holdings? When Iast was the company audited by the state’s Auditor-General and where is the audited report of the company, even after 2019?”, Yaman asked.

“Was it not the same Harmony Holdings that was alleged to have been owned by an individual during the 2019 electioneering campaigns? So, when was it discovered to be the property of the state? And when would the government apologise for the deceitful allegations?”, Yaman asked.

Yaman said further that if the AbdulRahman administration was elected to rectify the perceived wrongdoings of the past, “ why has it been unable to turn around Harmony Holdings, Aviation College, Computer Hub and other alleged ailing sectors of the state, if it truly has the competence to do so”.

“At present, the statement alleged, “Kwara debt servicing is around N1.3bn from between N610m and N620m during the immediate past administration. The Governor must explain how and why the state got enmeshed in such a terrible financial predicament without commensurate infrastructure development”.

“This is the only way the people can truly engage their governor and test his honesty and transparency”, Yaman said.