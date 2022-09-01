Para-Powerlifting President Charges Exco Board

President of the Nigeria Para-Powerlifting Federation, Chiemeka Ezenwanne Charles, has charged the newly elected members of his executive board to live up to their responsibilities in order to arrest the dwindling fortunes of Nigeria Para-Powerlifting.

Ezenwanne gave the charge at the inaugural meeting of the federation held on Tuesday August 30, 2022, at the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

He said the sport must bounce back under his regime.

To this end, some Committees were set up inorder to actualise this dream. They include, Marketing/Sponsorship, Protocol, Technical and Media/Publicity among others while the immediate past President, Ruel Ishaku, a former athlete was appointed as the new Technical Director. The board also agreed to embark on talent hunt programmes.

All in an effort to correct the ills of the past especially, the embarrassing situation that made Nigeria loose two ‘important’ gold medals at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games in the United Kingdom.

While seeing funding as major challenge ahead of their international engagements like the Egypt and Mexico championships, the president thanked the Sports Minister, Chief Sunday Dare and PEAK Milk for their support so far but like ‘Oliver Twist’ will always do, Ezenwanne said the federation needs some more since the journey has just started.