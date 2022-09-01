Ogun’s New Agro Cargo Airport Excites IATA, Others

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The international aviation sector has been upbeat about the scheduled coming on stream in December this year of Ogun State new Agro Cargo Airport, the first of its kind in Africa.

International aviation agencies such as International Air Transport Association, (IATA), an association of airline traders around the world, and local regulatory agencies such as NCAA, NAMA, NIMET and FAAN, have all indicated interest in the new airport because of its strategic location.

The Nigerian Air Force and Nigerian Immigration Service, two critical components in aviation security and safety, are also not left behind, while the fire station within the airport is nearing completion.

IATA represents 290 airlines in 120 countries and it carries 83 per cent of the world air traffic.

IATA members include the world’s leading passenger and cargo airlines.

Explaining the rationale behind the new airport during a recent facility tour with senior editors, the Ogun State Commissioner for Works, Mr Ade Akinsanya, said the Ogun Agro Cargo Airport is a project that will stimulate economic activity around the corridor.

On the completion date of the airport, Akinsanya explained that the airport, which is the first of its kind in Nigeria with a blend of features of the San Francisco Airport and Dubai Airport, will be ready in December.

The Control Tower and Runaway, the two most important features in Airports, according to him, have reached 80 per cent completion.

Akinsanya also said the icing on the cake of the Agro Cargo Airport is the economic deals with African Development Bank (AfDB) to site an Agro testing firm at Sagamu, adding that most of the agricultural produce in Nigeria lack certification, which had made their exportation to other countries impossible.