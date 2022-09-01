Ogun Speaker Arrested by EFCC, Flown to Abuja

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, was Thursday, arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and flown to Abuja to face interrogation over allegations of financial impropriety.

The anti-graft agency arrested Mr Oluomo around 9:00 a.m. on Thursday at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos.

A source at the commission confirmed the arrest and said the head of the Ogun State legislature was flown to the Abuja Headquarters of the EFCC to face questions over his alleged involvement in financial impropriety.

“Yes. He was picked up in Lagos and he is being flown to Abuja”, the source said.

The speaker is believed to be enmeshed in a financial scandal which is being investigated by the EFCC.

It was gathered that after several invitations from the anti-graft agency, the assembly filed charges against the commission and the former Deputy Speaker, Oludare Kadiri.

The legislative arm had accused both Mr Kadiri and the agency of connivance to witch-hunt the legislators.