  • Thursday, 1st September, 2022

Ogun Speaker Arrested by EFCC, Flown to Abuja

Nigeria | 45 mins ago

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, was Thursday, arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and flown to Abuja to face interrogation over allegations of financial impropriety.

The anti-graft agency arrested Mr Oluomo around 9:00 a.m. on Thursday at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos.

A source at the commission confirmed the arrest and said the head of the Ogun State legislature was flown to the Abuja Headquarters of the EFCC to face questions over his alleged involvement in financial impropriety.

“Yes. He was picked up in Lagos and he is being flown to Abuja”, the source said.

The speaker is believed to be enmeshed in a financial scandal  which is  being investigated by the EFCC.

It was gathered that after several invitations from the anti-graft agency, the assembly filed charges against the commission and the former Deputy Speaker, Oludare Kadiri.

The legislative arm had  accused both Mr Kadiri and the agency of connivance to witch-hunt the legislators.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.