NSCDC Issues Operating Licences to 20 Private Guard Companies

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja



The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has issued operating licences to 20 Private Guard Companies (PGCs), and warned against the bearing or use of arms.

NSCDC Commandant General, Ahmed Audi, in Abuja yesterday presented the licences with a stern warning. According to him, the licences were issued because they met with the standard of operations after several procedures and scrutiny.

“The position you occupy is very central and germane to the existence of this country as long as security is concerned.

“This operating licence is not for business profits alone but an opportunity for you to contribute your quota to security,” he said.

He charged PGCs to give timely, credible and reliable intelligence, security reports to the corps for further actions.

“You must turn in intelligence security reports on monthly basis but very important reports should be turned in immediately.

“Report to the corps all suspicious activities and movements around you.

“No service has monopoly of knowledge to tackle the insecurity the country is currently facing as we must all come together,” he said.

He warned that the corps would not hesitate to tackle PGCs who deviated from the standard of operations.

The CG further warned that operating licences of those who refused to renew would be revoked, stressing that licences were not transferable.

“Upon close expiry of your licence, you must submit your letter of renewal three months before expiry and must register all staff,” he said.

He directed NSCDC state Commands to accompany PGCs to assignments that might portend danger.

“Trainings must involve the corps and on no account should any PGC change their headquarters or offices without informing the corps,” he warned.

He charged all representatives of PGCs to think of utmost importance of the welfare of staff.

“Underpayment of guards is unacceptable as their welfare should be considered to receive best duty results,” he said.

President of the Association of Licensed Private Security Practitioners of Nigeria, ALPSPN, assured of the association’s continuous collaboration with the corps.

Mr Esangbedo advised PGCs to do everything within their power to protect their licences by following strictly, the regulations guiding their operations.

He further advised that any information that would help security agencies in the fight against criminals, should be reported immediately to avoid it being stale.

“When you see something please say something by passing the information to the relevant agencies.

“This is because we are situated in all the LGA in the country and if we do our part we will complement the efforts of the corps,” he said.