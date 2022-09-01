MATTHEW HASSAN KUKAH AT 70

Ayoola Ajanaku pays tribute to Kukah, a bishop, advocate of justice, democracy, and religious co-existence

Where does one start on the elucidation of an elephant in the room and one of Nigeria’s most eminent proponents of humanity via his consistent bandwidth to defend the tenets of democracy, social inclusion, amongst others? One does not need to go far as no other persona encapsulates these values than the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese christened Matthew Hassan Kukah, as he marked three scores and a decade on Wednesday, 31st August 2022. He has forged an identity as a tireless advocate for justice, democracy, peaceful religious co-existence and human development in Nigeria and beyond.

As a priest and political scientist, he’s been in the forefront of intellectual exposition on inter-faith dialogue, good governance, and leadership development. He has served as a member of Nigeria’s Truth Commission, as secretary of the Political Reform Conference for Nigeria, and as a member of Nigeria’s Electoral Reform Committee. He played an important role in negotiating an end to the Shell-Ogoni conflict in Niger Delta region. The role of Bishop Hassan Kukah in moulding opinions cannot be understated, as he’s an entity who speaks truth to power not minding whose ox is gored. From the military era till date where the nascent democracy of Nigeria finds itself, Kukah’s input and yeoman’s contribution in the National Peace Commission is evident for all and sundry to witness.

A champion of respectful and cordial Christian-Muslim relations, Kukah served as chairman of the Committee on Interreligious Dialogue in Nigeria and West Africa and was appointed by Pope Benedict XVI as a member of the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue. Named vicar general of the Archdiocese of Kaduna in 2004, he became bishop of Sokoto in 2011.

Kuhah was ordained a priest in Kaduna in 1976 at age 24. He subsequently earned a diploma in religious studies from the University of Ibadan, a BA in divinity from the Urban University, Rome, a master’s in peace studies from the University of Bradford, UK, and a PhD in political science from the School of Oriental and African Studies, University of London.

He was a senior Rhodes fellow at St. Antony’s College, University of Oxford and an Edward Mason Fellow at the Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University. Kukah is a renowned speaker and widely sought after egghead in Nigeria and beyond around lectures that dissect human rights, governance and philosophical bandwidth. He’s a journalist delight who leaves you spellbound with his depth and repertoire of knowledge that cuts across different touch points. He’s a shining light of his generation who has added gravitas on the need to articulate ideas and avenues to drive national growth and rejuvenation.

Amongst his many publications are Democracy and Civil Society in Nigeria (Codresia, 2001), Religious Militancy and Self-Assertion: Islam and Politics in Nigeria (Avebury, 1997), and Religion, Politics and Power in Northern Nigeria (Ibadan, Spectrum Books, 1993), The Church and the Politics of Social Responsibility (2007), Witness to Justice: An Insider’s Account of Nigeria’s Truth Commission (Ibadan, Bookcraft, 2011).

As this servant of God descends into the seventh floor of age bracket, it’s noteworthy to dole garlands to his quarters based on his efforts to drive human development, public policy dissemination and human rights activism. His name is etched in gold and his contributions have a special place in the hearts of Nigerians, the church and the society at large.

Ajanaku is a Communications Specialist based in Lagos