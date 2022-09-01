INEC Expresses Reservation over Observers’ Late Submission of Election Reports

Chuks Okocha in Abuja



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), yesterday, expressed reservations over the late submission of observer groups’ reports on Ekiti and Osun governorship polls. INEC National Commissioner in charge of Election and Party Monitoring Committee (EPMC), Mr Sam Olumekun, said this in Abuja at a post-election workshop on Ekiti and Osun governorship elections with accredited observer groups.

Olumekun, represented by INEC Director, Voter Education and Publicity, Mr Victor Aluko, said 85 out of the 88 accredited groups for the election completed their accreditation process and deployed about 9,830 field observers for both states elections.

He said, “Out of the 88 accredited groups, only 25 reports have been received for Ekiti, while only 27 groups have submitted for Osun election so far.

“Also, response rate has been low on the synopsis form for election observation, which was supposed to have been received by the commission within 72 hours after announcement of results of election.

“For Ekiti, only 26 groups responded, while only 25 groups responded for Osun election. This, indeed, is less than satisfactory.”

Olumekun added that another serious issue with election observation, which had been of concern to the commission, was the integrity in election observation.

He said while there were a number of trustworthy, honest, objective, hardworking and credible observer groups that had contributed greatly to efforts to deepen Nigeria democracy and the electoral process, some cared less about integrity.

The INEC commissioner stated, “Over the years, there are still others who have continued to be unserious about election observation and have cared less about integrity. We have evidence of observer groups engaged in plagiarism in their reports. We observed a number of groups summiting similar reports.

“The commission is concerned with this development and new measures will soon be unveiled to manage such elements within the election observation family.”