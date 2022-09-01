Global Agency Seeks FG, States Partnership on IDPs’ Plights  

Sunday Aborisade, Abuja

An international non-governmental organisation(NGO), the New Approach to Rural Programme on Skill Development, (NARPOSD), has urged the federal and state governments to partner it in order to provide more succour to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), scattered across Nigeria.

The Head of Operations / Financial Advisor to NARPOSD, Dr Lilian Omekara, made the call yesterday, in Abuja, at the unveiling of a project “Rescue Village Expo: Shelter and succour for all- accounting for and supporting children and adults in internal displacement.”

NARPOSD is currently acting as a technical and financial partner to some regional and national NGOs, agencies of government, and the private sector across Africa.

The New Approach is also registered in the database of the United Nations under ECOSOC.

Omekara decried the state of accommodation of the IDPs and said that government needed to ensure that they make better tents for them to avoid health-related issues.

She lamented that Africa is currently, home to one of the world’s most complex displacement crises, which has significantly affected the lives of both internally displaced persons (IDPs) and displaced communities.

According to her, Nigeria in particular was currently experiencing severe insecurity, which is starting to show a lot of bad effects, such as the socioeconomic collapse of structures, loss of lives and properties, and the displacement of people from their places of comfort.

She said: “The way and manner IDPs live their lives is somewhat worrisome. Yet, the society does not recognise the fact that the internally displaced persons once had a dream.

“That is why we are calling for concerted efforts by governments, NGOs and communities to provide for the displaced persons.

“As an NGO, we are willing and ready to work with states, communities and organisations that are ready and willing to partner with us and make sure people do not gnash their teeth for a long time over problems that can get solutions.

“It doesn’t take more than three hours to set up 20 tents. It is doable,” she said.

Also speaking, Chairman Benham Group, Dr Maurice Ibe, said that the large number of IDPs in the country was a product of insecurity.

Ibe, who was represented by the group’s legal adviser Barr. Eric Ifeanyi commended the ‘Rescue Village Initiative’ adding that “situations and circumstances create opportunities.

“It is a worthy course to get involved in,” he said.