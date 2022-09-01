Five-star Haaland Nets Second Hat trick in Five Games

Erling Haaland scored his second hat-trick in as many games as rampant Manchester City outclassed newly-promoted Nottingham Forest 6-0 last night.

After his 19-minute three-timer against Crystal Palace at the weekend, there was a comparatively pedestrian 26 between his first and last goals yesterday evening.

Yet if the two games are combined, Haaland scored an incredible six times in an hour given the Norwegian was replaced six minutes before the end of the Palace game. It takes his overall tally for the season to nine.

Joao Cancelo added a fourth when he drove home Bernardo Silva’s fine pass across the penalty area before Haaland’s strike partner Julian Alvarez took centre stage.

On his full Premier League debut, the Argentine produced a fine finish to beat Dean Henderson after being set up by Riyad Mahrez.

Then, after Kevin de Bruyne had nicked possession inside his own half and burst forward 50 yards, Alvarez picked his spot and finished high into the roof of the Forest net after Mahrez’s shot had been deflected into his path.