Emeruwa: NFF Presidency Not a Do-or-Die Affair

*Rolls out plans on how to turnaround Nigeria’s football fortunes

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Head of Safety and Security Department of the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF), Dr Christian Emeruwa, has declared in Lagos that his quest to become the next president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) at the September 30 polls in Benin City was not a do-or-die affair.

Speaking at the unveiling of his programme themed “It’s Turnaround Time”, at a media parley at the Sheraton Hotel in Ikeja, yesterday, Emeruwa stressed that his ambition is to rebuild the NFF as a world-class, innovative organisation, inspiring a whole nation and every boy and girl to be part of the Nigerian football ecosystem.

“ And so, this contest is not a do-or-die affair for me. If am elected, l will strive to improve Nigerian football ball space not just to compete in the continent but to a global level. If not voted, I will return to my CAF post where I am in charge of security and safety affairs of 54 African countries,” observed Emeruwa who is the first African to be a certified Sport Safety and Security professional.

The doctorate degree holder in Administration and Organisation of Sports from the University of Ibadan, admitted that the development of the various football leagues in the country is a key pillar of his strategy to lift the domestic club football from its current state.

Emeruwa pointed out that revenue drive to administer the Nigerian football is one of his cardinal programmes. “We pledge to run the NFF in a transparent and efficient manner, and will make sure that every income generated by NFF will go back into supporting the development of football in Nigeria.”

He also spoke on gingering the growth of football from the grassroots through “partnership with some of the top clubs in Europe in order to have a minimum of six world-classed academies spread across the country.”

Emeruwa who is also a FIFA Senior Safety and Security Officer is already enjoying the support of his colleagues from around the world in his quest to lead Nigerian football for the next four years as president.

During his powerpoint presentation of his programmes, some stakeholders in African football spoke to endorse Emeruwa on video clips from their respective bases.

President of Football Association of Zambia (FAZ), Andrew Ndanga Kamanga, was the first to speak, recalling some of the qualities that stand Emeruwa out of the pack for the top Nigerian football job.

Former Ghana international and CAF’s Deputy General Secretary, Anthony Baffoe and a South African FIFA and CAF Security Officer, David Van Vuuren, spoke glowingly of Emeruwa’s qualities.