Dangote Cement’s N1bn Promo Hailed

It was jubilation galore in Port Harcourt yesterday as more Millionaires emerged in the ongoing Dangote Cement Bag of Goodies 3 promo.

Regulators and winners have commended the management of Dangote Cement Plc as more millionaires emerged in the company’s ongoing Bag of Goodies 3 Promotion. Speaking during the promo draw in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, representative of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), Linda Owhloo-Oko said her commission has gone through every detail of the promotion and certified it good for the cement consumers and that her presence was to lend credence to the fact that the promotion is genuine.

She commended the management of Dangote Cement for the transparent manner it was conducting the promotion, saying: “we have followed through since the commencement of the promo, we monitored to see that everything is done according to rules and Dangote Cement has passed all tests.

A Port Harcourt based block moulder, Noah Adefusi, who won the grand prize of N5 million could not contain his joy as he was called to speak on the promo.

Noah who is also a retailer of cement beamed with smiles as he received the alert of the prize money paid into his account. He said that he was initially skeptical of the promo and discarded it as a ruse until he started picking and keeping winning cards and completed the spelling of Dangote with one of the cards having an eagle. On presenting the cards at the redemption centre, they were verified, and he was told to wait for the presentation event.

He vowed to stick to Dangote Cement and never attempt to use other brands in his block moulding business. He promised to prevail on all his friends, family members, and acquittances to switch over to Dangote Cement as the company keeps to its words of rewarding consumers.

Confidence Illechukwu, who won N1 million said that this is the second time he is winning N1 million in Dangote Cement Promo. According to him, he won N1 million at the last promo and in this new season, has also emerged as a winner. He said that he will continue to patronize Dangote Cement to enable him to continue winning.

The Regional Director, Sales, South-south, Dangote Cement Plc, George Okoro, described the ongoing “Bag of Goodies Season 3” National Consumer Promotion as a way of giving back to the consumers and retailers of the Dangote Group. He said that consumers and retailers are the backbones of Dangote Cement as a company.

According to him, the promo came at the right time as it will cushion the effect of the global economic downturn on people.

National Sales Director, Dangote Cement, Funmi Sanni, praised the winners and consumers of Dangote Cement as their patronage has kept the cement giant in the business. She said that block moulders deserve mention as they have continued to use Dangote Cement products, adding that majority of winners in the promo are from them.

Explaining the impact of the prizes, she said that if a retailer or block moulder wins N5 million, he is now capable of buying about two more truckload of cement, which will increase his capacity, create more business and even more hands will be required to manage the expanded business. She started that Dangote Cement is creating more indirect jobs through the promo.

The Pan-Africa Cement manufacturer had weeks ago unveiled a Spell Dangote and become Millionaires in a season 3 of its Bag of Goodies National Consumer promo, in Lagos during which the Company announced that 500 consumers would win a million naira each, while another 100 would win N5million Naira within four months. A total of N1 billion has been set aside to be given to the customers, through the promo.

The Season 3 promo is expected to produce 125 millionaires monthly with N1 billion in total to be won both cash and otherwise.