APPSON Sets to Strengthen Standards, Elects New Leadership

Raheem Akingbolu

The Association of Promotional Products Specialists of Nigeria (APPSON) has restated its desire to strengthen the association’s focus and standards and has also elected new executives to run the affairs of the association following the expiration of the last leadership’s term of office.

Established seven years ago to enhance member firms, set standards for sustainable business practices for all stakeholders and influence legislative and regulatory actions by keeping policymakers mindful of its industry’s issues and concerns, APPSON’s new executive council will be led by Mrs. Abiola Sanni, CEO/Managing Director, Queensbridge Nigeria Limited as President.

Other Members of the executive team include Mr. Femi Oyeniyi, Vice President; Mrs. Abiola Adewole, Secretary; Mr. Psalm Mafoitan, PRO/Communications Director and Mrs. Tolulope Olaiya, Treasurer.

Making a projection into the future ahead for the association, the immediate past President, Mrs. Ngozi Nzegwu noted that, “I believe that the best way to predict the future is to create it! As the African Continent gets ready for AFCTA (Africa Continental Trade Area) the time has come to grow APPSON by harnessing the immense in-house talents and skills that our members have as well as attract quality members for exponential growth.

“After seven years, the time has come for us to create the association we want to see through individual involvement. Our businesses need to do very well for us to be active. So, part of the member value I want to see is a very vibrant social media presence, E-commerce market place where members can advertise and sell their products online. I want to see an active APPSON Investment club that will birth APPSON Cooperative as a multipurpose vehicle for other mutually beneficial business interests”. She added.

Speaking on the task ahead, the new President, Mrs. Sanni in her inaugural speech noted that, “My team has been blessed with many tools for the task ahead. We have in abundance our collective desires, love, and commitment to building a thriving Promotional Product Industry that will elevate growth and development for members and stakeholders together.”