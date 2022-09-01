Annomo Health Hosts Free Webinar on Weight Loss Surgery

By Fadekemi Ajakaiye

Annomo Health, Premium Healthcare Concierge Service has said the health-based outfit will host a free virtual webinar on weight loss surgery on the 5th September, 2022.

Announcing their decision to host the webinar, Chief Executive Officer of Annomo Health, Dr Chichi Menakaya stated that, in collaboration with other health experts, they will be speaking to world renowned medical experts and exploring the world of weight loss surgery.

According to Dr Menakaya, the aim of the webinar is to clarify the complexities surrounding weight loss surgery.

“Weight loss surgery is very common in today’s world yet, there are many misnomers surrounding it. A lot of us are still quite confused and we would love to take this away” .

“I encourage the general public to join this free event. Time is 19:00BST”, Menakaya added.

The medical doctor explained that renowned health experts including a plastic surgeon, Mr Omar Tillo; a dietician, Dr Camilla Dalla Stella and bariatric surgeon, Mr George Vasilikostas will participate in the webinar.

These world renowned specialists who are also body transformers, Dr Menakaya added, will address gray areas in a complex medical environment.

She therefore, urged medical professionals, patients and the general public to be part of the webinar.

Dr. Chichi Menakaya is an award winning UK based Trauma and Orthopaedic Surgeon. She sits atop Annomo Health which provides a personalised patient pathways for clients seeking international healthcare worldwide with top medical hospitals and specialists while offering a luxury lifestyle concierge.

The Annomo Health CEO who grew under the tutelage of her father and a former Minister of Health under President Obasanjo, Dr. Timothy Ndubisi Menakaya said she created Annomo with the aim to offer health services that connect the best doctors or hospital in a saturated healthcare market to the client based on experience, competency, efficacy, quality and at same time luxury.