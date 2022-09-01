  • Thursday, 1st September, 2022

Annomo Health Hosts Free Webinar on Weight Loss Surgery

Life & Style | 21 hours ago

By Fadekemi Ajakaiye 

Annomo Health, Premium Healthcare Concierge Service has said the health-based outfit will host a free virtual webinar on weight loss surgery on the 5th September, 2022. 

Announcing their decision to host the webinar, Chief Executive Officer of Annomo Health, Dr Chichi Menakaya stated that, in collaboration with other health experts, they  will be speaking to world renowned medical experts and exploring the world of weight loss surgery. 

According to Dr Menakaya, the aim of the webinar is to clarify the complexities surrounding weight loss surgery. 

“Weight loss surgery is very common in today’s world yet, there are many misnomers surrounding it. A lot of us are still quite confused and we would love to take this away” . 

“I encourage the general public to join this free event. Time is 19:00BST”, Menakaya added.

The medical doctor explained that renowned health experts including a plastic surgeon, Mr Omar Tillo; a dietician, Dr Camilla Dalla Stella and bariatric surgeon, Mr George Vasilikostas will participate in the webinar.

These world renowned specialists who are also body transformers, Dr Menakaya added, will address gray areas in a complex medical environment. 

She therefore, urged medical professionals, patients and the general public to be part of the webinar. 

Dr. Chichi Menakaya is an award winning UK based Trauma and Orthopaedic Surgeon. She sits atop Annomo Health which provides a personalised patient pathways for clients seeking international healthcare worldwide with top medical hospitals and specialists while offering a luxury lifestyle concierge.  

The Annomo Health CEO who grew under the tutelage of her father and a former Minister of Health under President Obasanjo, Dr. Timothy Ndubisi Menakaya said she created Annomo with the aim to offer health services that connect the best doctors or hospital in a saturated healthcare market to the client based on experience, competency, efficacy, quality and at same time luxury.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.