Adeleke: I‘ll Assemble Intelligent, Right Professionals in My Administration

Osun State Governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke, yesterday vowed to assemble brains and capable professionals to work with him in his administration in November 27, 2022, after the swearing-in ceremony.

He also emphasised that round pegs in round holes would be the hallmark in his administration, saying by November 27, he would kick-start good work to make his one hundred days in the state.

Adeleke, who equally urged journalists to be fair in their reportage and fact-check all information before publication, made the promise during an interactive session with correspondents at his country home in Ede, Osun State.

The governor-elect, while describing the media as an integral part for a successful administration, said he would ensure a quarterly interaction with the media to intimate them with the programmes of his administration.

According to him, “I want a positive collaboration with the media, as journalist will be part of my administration.”

Adeleke who assured the state that there would be no sentiment in all strata, as he reaffirmed introducing town hall meeting on quarterly basis for interaction with the people of Osun State on government policies and programmes.

He emphasised that: “I’ll put the right people in the affairs of all sectors of the state economy; I will not appoint an agricultural expert to be commissioner for education or medical personnel to be commissioner for works. I will put the right peg in the right hole.

“I will ensure the fulfilment of the campaign promises to improve on the lives of Osun people without sentiment.”

In his own remarks, the Secretary of the Transition Committee and member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Bamidele Salam, described Adeleke as a compassionate man about the less privileged, and who is ready to work with the media.

Also speaking, the governor-elect sister, Modupe Sanni, who called for a good collaboration with the media, urged journalists to use their profession to promote unity and peace in the state.