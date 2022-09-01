9mobile Offers Voice, Data Bonuses with New Tariff Plan

In line with its commitment to offer value to Nigerian mobile telephone customers, 9mobile has announced the launch of 9Konfam, a tariff plan that rewards customers with generous airtime and data benefits upon SIM activation, and on every recharge.

Director, Product Innovation and Business Development at 9mobile, Kenechukwu Okonkwo, who announced the new tariff plan, said: “9Konfam empowers customers to connect and to do more with their airtime and data purchases. At 9mobile, we are committed to releasing products and services that allow customers to get the most out of their subscriptions. With 9Konfam, new and existing customers get to enjoy exciting bonuses on their airtime and data recharges.”

With 9Konfam, customers who purchase a new 9mobile SIM card will enjoy N1,000 welcome bonus once they activate the SIM. In addition, they will get nine times the value of all recharges from N100 and above to call all networks, send text messages, and for data/internet activities., Customers on 9konfam will receive a double data bonus on their first recharge of the month (for the initial six months of joining the network) so long as they recharge with N200 or higher. In aaddition, new customers will continue to enjoy a 100 per cent bonus on data bundles that they buy, till they exceed six months on the network.

Okonkwo enjoined all telecom subscribers to get a 9mobile SIM and be ‘confirmed’ with 9konfam.