2-year-old with Congenital Deformity Needs N2.5m for Surgery

Rebecca Ejifoma

The family of Fyneface is desperately in need of N2.5 million to save their two-year-old daughter born with a congenital deformity.

Rhema Samuel was born with the deformity and has since battled the disease. According to the father, Mr Samuel Fyneface, he and the mother have been tackling it all these years.

He narrated how they took the baby to Port-Harcourt Teaching Hospital where the case is being handled. “We were told the condition is called clock legs. And surgery is what can correct it. But we don’t have the money.”

On his part, the President of Prince Decson Savechild Life Foundation, Mr Eustace Njoku, told THISDAY that “The little girl had been booked initially but the family could not afford it”.

Hence, the foundation is soliciting funds from well-meaning Nigerians home and abroad to help save Rhema.

All donations are to be made to the NGO welfare account, 1016234122, Prince Decson Savechild Life Foundation on Zenith Bank Plc. The family can be reached on 08030496168.