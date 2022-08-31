WHO Monitors Clinical Trials on COVID-19 Herbal Remedies in Nigeria, Seven Others

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja



The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said it is currently working with eight African countries to monitor clinical trials of traditional medicine-based therapeutics proposed for COVID-19.

Some of the countries are Nigeria, South Africa, Uganda, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana and Madagascar

It stated that as part of efforts to advance continental efforts towards equitable access to medical products and technologies, all but eight African member states are now engaged in large-scale cultivation of medicinal and aromatic plants.

In a message to mark the African Traditional Medicine Day 2022, WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, said 19 countries have also established facilities for the local manufacturing of herbal medicines, with the number of herbal medicines registered by national regulatory authorities in 14 countries increasing from just 20 in 2000, to more than 100 this year.

She said: “WHO in the African Region has supported joint missions with partners to the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana, Madagascar, Nigeria, South Africa and Uganda, to monitor clinical trials of traditional medicine-based therapeutics proposed for COVID-19, eight of which are ongoing.”

She said the political will to be displayed by countries to support the innovations had been inspiring, just as the level of available infrastructure and skills.

According to Moeti, more than 45 herbal medicines now feature on national essential medicines lists.

The WHO scribe noted that the yearly commemorative activities have helped to create awareness that prompted more than 40 African countries to develop national traditional medicine policies by 2022, up from only eight in 2000.

“Thirty countries have also integrated traditional medicine into their national policies, a 100 per cent improvement on the situation in 2000. Additionally, 39 countries have established regulatory frameworks for traditional medicine practitioners, compared to only one in 2000, demonstrating good governance and leadership.

“On the African Traditional Medicine Day today, I call on governments to strengthen collaboration between science, technology and innovation institutions; traditional health practitioners and the private sector, to fast-track research and development, and local manufacturing of traditional medicine-based therapeutics for the health and well-being of Africa’s people,” she said.