Oshoala Back to Training  After Six- week Layoff 

Nigeria international Asisat Oshoala, has returned to full training following a six-week long injury layoff, Spanish club Barcelona announced yesterday.

Oshoala has been on the sidelines after sustaining a knee ligament injury with Nigeria at the Morocco 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations in July.

The unfortunate injury happened in the first half of Nigeria’s opening match in the 12-nation competition when she was brought down by a defender and the Super Falcons went on the lose the contest 2-1 against eventual champions South Africa.

And the Spanish champions, took to their official Twitter handle to confirm the return of the Nigerian to full training on Tuesday.

“SHE’S BACK ”, Barcelona wrote on Twitter in announcing return of the record five-time Africa’s Women’s Player of the Year to it’s training fold.

Oshoala made history last season as she claimed the famous Pichichi award, finishing as top scorer with 20 goals despite being plagued with injuries.

In spite missing some pre-season ties, she will look to bounce back in time ahead of the new Premiera Iberdrola season.

Elsewhere, the former Super Falcons captain has been ruled out of the nation’s double header friendly against the reigning World champions, the United States.

Both matches will come in the United States, firstly in Kansas City on September 3 before the reverse fixture three days later in Washington DC.