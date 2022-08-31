One Dies, Six Survive in Kogi Auto Crash





Ibrahim Oyewale, Lokoja

A commercial motorcycle operator was confirmed dead in head collision auto crash while six others escaped death with various degrees of injuries in Kogi.

THISDAY learnt that a collision with a tricycle operator flung a commercial motorcycle operator in front of an oncoming articulated vehicle, which instantly crushed him to death within the Lokoja metropolis.

The Kogi FRSC Sector Commander, Corps Commander Stephen Dawulung, who confirmed the incident said the body of the Okadaman had been deposited at the morgue of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Lokoja.

Dawulung described the incident as “unfortunate” giving the way and manner it happened, leaving no little chance for the deceased to escape the oncoming truck when he fell off his motorcycle.

He lamented the attitude of both tricycle and motorcycle riders in the state’s highways that has caused the death and injury of many innocent people.

He said: “Most times you see them competing on the roads for no just cause but only to put their lives and those of their passengers at risk.

“The result of such bad road usage has always been auto crashes and jeopardising lives,” the commander said.

The sector commander commiserated with the family of the victim and advised motorcyclists to adhere to stipulated speed limits, avoid contests with other vehicles and observe safety protocols such as the use of helmets in order to eradicate the risk of being involved in crashes.

Dawulung said that the six persons that escaped death were not left without injuries when their vehicle lost control and summer saulted into the bush.

He said: “My officers, who were at hand shortly after the incident, rushed the victims to the hospital for medical treatment.”

He said that the incident, which happened at Navy base checking point Banda, along Koton Karfe-Lokoja Road in the evening of Monday was as a result of over speeding.

The sector commander warned motorists against nonobservance of traffic rules and regulations and speeding in the raining season whereby brakes are hardly effective.

“With the onset of the rains, road surfaces are normally slippery. This situation is normally complicated by poor visibility when driving in the rain.

“Drivers should therefore avoid speed to enable them have firm control over their vehicles at emergency times,” he admonished.