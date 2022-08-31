Obeseki Secures Release of Community Head, Secretary Arrested over Land Dispute

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-city

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, yesterday secured the release of the Enogie (Duke) of Ulegun community, Sunday Eghosasere Omoregie, and the Ohen (chief priest) of the community, Philip Uwuoroya, who were arrested last Wednesday over the land dispute in the community, from police custody.

Hundreds of Ulegun community members in Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area of the state had last Monday taken their protest to the Government House in Benin-city, alleging that some highly placed individuals demolished over 80 houses in the community and later got the Enogie and the Ohen arrested.

The protesters thereafter called on the governor to assist them in securing the release of their community leaders.

The release of the two (Enogie and Ohen) was ordered by the state Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro, following the intervention of the governor.

During their protest at the Government House, the community’s Queen Mother, Rose Omoregie, alleged that the community head was called for a meeting last Wednesday and that since then, he had not returned home.

Omoregie explained that the Enogie inherited the land in dispute between the Ulegun community and Ikhiri community from his grandfather, and that the said land belongs to the Ulegun community.

Urging the immediate release of the Enogie and Ohen, she said the dispute over the land had since 1974 been settled and resolved in favour of the Ulegun community from the palace of Oba Akenzua up to the Supreme Court.