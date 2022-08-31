  • Tuesday, 30th August, 2022

NLNG Sponsors 10 for Overseas Postgraduate Studies

Education | 2 mins ago

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

International Liquefied Natural Gas giant, Nigeria LNG, has​ awarded full scholarships to 10 Nigerian youths for their postgraduate studies abroad.

The beneficiaries were awarded the 2022 scholarship to further their education at two prestigious universities in the United Kingdom, the University of Aberdeen and Cranfield University, Scotland.​

The awardees, seven males and three females, will specialise in mechanical engineering, sustainability transition, oil and gas law, environmental energy, data science, renewable energy, global health and management, and international business management.

The 10 scholars emerged the most successful from a rigorous screening in which 921 candidates across the country participated.​

The postgraduate scholarship scheme is one of the different scholarships, namely post-primary, undergraduate and postgraduate, run by the Nigeria LNG and is worth USD67,500 each.​

Speaking at the awards presentation ceremony in Port Harcourt on Monday, Andy Odeh, NLNG’s General Manager of External Relations and Sustainable Development of Nigeria, said the company established the scholarships “to encourage academic excellence and support human capital development in its immediate areas of operations and Nigeria in general.”

He added, “The Overseas Postgraduate Scholarship Scheme was launched in October 2012 to support deserving Nigerians in acquiring postgraduate education in leading universities in the United Kingdom. The scheme has a financial value of $67,500 per awardee per programme, which covers tuition, accommodation, a thesis project and living expenses.”​

Ninety-two persons have benefited from the scheme so far.​

He further beneficiaries to mirror the company’s core values of safety, integrity, teamwork, respect, excellence and care.​

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Dr Vivian Magboh thanked NLNG for allowing them to participate in the 2022 postgraduate scholarship programme abroad.​

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.