Lagos Empowers Final Year Students on Employability, Entrepreneurship Skills

Funmi Ogundare

The Office of the Special Adviser on Education recently held the Jobs Initiative Lagos, designed as a complimentary training in​ entrepreneurship, employability and​ basic digital skills required for the​ workplace​ for penultimate and final year students in eight state-owned tertiary institutions.

The objective​ ​ is to fill the documented gaps in the current curriculum, which​ will be essential in the employment market and enhance the employability of graduates.

Speaking at the programme held at​ Lagos State University ( LASU), Ojo, the Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof Ibiyemi Bello, represented by Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration) Prof Adenike Boyo, noted that​ it was aimed at ensuring that students acquire the skills, get trained and have the right mentorship to succeed in their chosen career.

She recalled that the previous year witnessed students who got jobs in oil companies while congratulating them ahead.

At the programme, which witnessed panel discussions,​ various speakers from different organisations admonished the students to have the right skills and passion for helping them achieve their ambitions.

In his remarks, the head of the Department of Small Scale Enterprise, National Directorate of Employment,​ Dr Chidiebere Igbokwe, emphasised how they could drive innovation through entrepreneurship.

A representative of Chattered Institute of Personal Management ( CIPM), who spoke on ‘The New Generation of Jobs: Being a Team Player’, noted that the world of work is not just about one’s qualifications but skills and attitude. He stated that every employer is seeking employees who would be able to add value to their business.

A research analyst and entrepreneur, Dr Ayo Sobowale,​ said that though there were no generic skills,​ passion for doing something is deposited in everyone.

JIL Coordinator, Miss Opeyemi Farayola, said the first edition of the programme was held online due to COVID-19 and that this year, they added the job fair that would enable students to prepare their CV and meet mentors who are specialised in various fields.