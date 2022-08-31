Heirs Life Rewards Winner of Maiden Heirs Essay Competition

A 12 year old pupil of Gateway Schools, Enugu, Ugbomyke Princewill Ebubechukwu, has emerged the winner of the first edition of Heirs Life Essay Championship.

The nationwide competition was organised by Heirs Life Assurance (HLA) a digital life insurance company. Over one thousand pupils submitted entries from across the country.

As the overall winner, Princewill was presented with a brand-new laptop, the prize for the first place, and his school, Gateway Schools, represented by the proprietress Dr. Loveline Ndu received the Heirs Life Essay Championship cup and N500, 000 worth of books and other educational materials at the award ceremony held in Enugu, Enugu State recently.

Participating students were asked to submit a 500-word essay on the topic, ‘If I were the President of Nigeria.’ The over 1000 entries received were graded by a team of experts under the leadership of a notable Professor of English Language, followed by a selection interview for further quality assurance.

Other winners include Purity Chukwudi Chetachi, a Basic 5 pupil of Star of Hope School, Lagos, who emerged first runner up and won a cash prize of One Hundred Thousand Naira (N100, 000), and Abidoye Habeeb, a JSS 2 student of Mivara Secondary School, Lagos, who won third place with a cash prize of Fifty Thousand Naira (N50, 000).

According to the MD/CEO of Heirs Life Assurance Limited, Niyi Onifade, the Essay Championship showcase the highly intellectual young future leaders in our nation.

“All the students who participated in this competition are winners. However, we can only award a few of them. Indeed, the quality of essays that we received from these amazing students was fascinating and the winner, Princewill Ugbomyke, expressed himself in such a remarkable way that one could easily visualise his dreams for our country. We congratulate Princewill, his school, and the other finalists, and wish all of them a very bright future.”