FG Declares War on Pipeline Vandals, Oil Thieves

•Unveils eight gunboats

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt and Michael Olugbode in Abuja



The federal government yesterday vowed to bring down its might on vandals and oil thieves who are sabotaging the nation’s economy.

The Minister of Interior, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola, made the declaration at the inauguration of eight gunboats acquired for use by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, just as he charged the security forces to collaborate to end the scourge.

He said: “Those who steal crude oil not only deny the country of the much needed revenue, they sell the stolen goods at discounted prices, well below the market value. “This black market creates a glut and forces down the official price. They have therefore made Nigeria to suffer the double jeopardy of loss in revenue and drop in value of the product.

“President Muhammadu Buhari, has given us the resources and the marching order to take the war to them. As a step in this direction, the Federal Government is taking adequate steps to equip relevant security agencies and, by extension, the NSCDC, which is the lead agency in the protection of critical national assets and infrastructure.”

According to the minister, the government was not oblivious of the dangers crude oil theft portends for the country, noting that the value of such theft is estimated to be in billions of dollars.

“In the latest estimate, billions of dollars are lost to oil thieves and vandals. There is no gainsaying the fact that the federal government is committed and determined to curb the menace of oil theft which is bleeding the economy mindlessly, a development which has led to a drop in the earnings of the government.

“This unhealthy development has equally led to environmental pollution and other health hazards recorded in places where crude and refined products have been unleashed on the environment from broken pipes.

“Government is not oblivious of the danger the above scenario poses to national security and socio-economic development. No responsible government would sit down helplessly and watch this reckless display of brigandage by a few unpatriotic and criminally minded individuals who put personal interest above any other consideration,” Aregbesola said.

Speaking at the event, the Commandant General of the NSCDC, Abubakar Audi, declared the Corps’ readiness to put an end to pipeline vandalism and pillaging of the nation’s resources.

He said: “Let me use this medium to assure the federal government and the good people of this great country, that the Corps is determined more than ever before and fully committed to the war against oil theft and illegal oil bunkering and will therefore make judicious use of this operational equipment to take the war to the doorstep of these economic brigands and saboteurs.

“I have directed continued strengthening of effective synergy with the military, relevant sister agencies as well as other stakeholders in our avowed commitment to checkmate the ugly trend,” the Commandant General stated.

He affirmed that a marching order has been issued to all Zonal Commanders, State Commandants and Heads of Antivandal Unit across formations to be battle ready with a renewed vigour to stamp out oil theft and pipeline vandalism in the nation.

The CG reiterated the Corps’ determination and unwavering commitment to the war against illegal oil bunkering and assured the government and the entire nation that the gunboats would be distributed to states in the coastal region as the corps continue to collaborate with the military and other security agencies.

He enjoined Nigerians to assist security agencies in winning the war against the enemies of the nation by volunteering credible intelligence and information that could lead to possible arrest and prosecution of oil pipeline vandals and saboteurs of the nation’s economy.

Also speaking at the event, the Garrison Commander, 6 Division of the Nigeria Army, Brig. Gen. S. S. Tilawan, said the war has the assurance of the Nigeria Military, noting that they would continue to support the fight against illegal bunkering of Nigeria’s crude oil product whilst strengthening the collaboration between the military and the NSCDC.

Also at the event were the Commissioner of Police, Rivers State Command, Eboka Frank; Sector Commander, FRSC, Umar Salisu; Commander, River State Command, NDLEA, Ahmed Mamnda; members of other security outfits and senior officers in the NSCDC.