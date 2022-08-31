CIBN Inducts 1,864 Members, Urges Professionalism, Ethics



Nume Ekeghe



The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) has inducted 1,857 graduated banking professionals, urging the newly inducted bankers to be professional and ethical in practice and to take advantage of continuous development as a way of shaping the future of the banking industry.



President/Chairman of the council of CIBN, Dr. Ken Opara, gave this charge over the weekend at the 2022 CIBN graduates induction and prize award ceremony.

In his opening remarks, Opara said: “The Institute is resolute in its commitment to capacity building and value in addition to our members and stakeholders. I encourage all our Inductees to stay connected to the Institute and identify with a branch of the Institute in your domain, so you can take maximum advantage of the various innovative initiatives from the Institute towards your personal and career development.”



Opara urged the graduates who have successfully completed the banking professional examinations and certification programmes of the Institute.

He added: “This is an important milestone in your lives which represents further progress in your career development. Distinguish audience, it might interest you to know that a total of 1,857 graduates will be inducted today, 1099 Associates through the Regular Examination route, 47 Associates through the CBMBA route, 21 Associates via the MSc/ACIB route, and 690 Microfinance Certified Bankers.”



He challenged the newly Inducted bankers not to rest on their oars, saying that the world is theirs to take, and urged them to go for it, reach for their peak and be whatever they want to be.



“Remember while you cannot direct the wind, you can adjust the sail to get to your destination, ”he said.

Guest speaker, Managing Director, Lotus Bank, Ms. Kafilat Araoye, in her presentation themed, “Career development in a changing world; strategies for financial services professionals,” urged the participants to constantly improve on their skills and education relentlessly.