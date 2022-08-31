  • Wednesday, 31st August, 2022

Bauchi Donates 32 Transformers to Rural, Urban Communities

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Bauchi State Government has provided 32, 500 and 300 KVA transformers procured to assist some communities across urban and rural areas in the state that are being faced with challenges of inadequate or total absence of electricity.

This is part of efforts to address the age-long challenges by connecting the communities to national grid.

Presenting the transformers, the acting Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Power, Science and Technology, Alhaji Mustapha Muhammed, said the state government has expended N319 million for the procurement.

Muhammed, who said the move was in line with the state Governor, Bala Mohammed-led administration’s rural electrification initiative, called on the benefiting communities to take ownership of the transformers provided for them by protecting them against vandalism.

Expressing appreciations on behalf of the communities, Alhaji Maigari Muhammed Khanna from Tambari Housing Estate phase two, and Dr. Bala Musa Lukshi from Ibrahim Bako said the move would improve quality of life in the communities.

They, therefore, commended the state government for the concern, and pledged continuous support towards the success of the administration.

