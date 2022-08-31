APC Dismisses Masari’s Aide over Alleged Anti-party Activities

Francis Sardauna in Katsina



The Jibia Ward ‘A’ Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State, has expelled the Special Adviser to Governor Aminu Bello Masari on Skills Acquisition and Vocational Training, Mr. Aminu Lawal, from the party over alleged anti-party activities.

The APC’s Secretary in Ward ‘A’, Mr. Babangida Abdullahi, who announced the expulsion of Lawal from the APC to journalists in Katsina, said that the expulsion was with immediate effect.

Abdullahi explained that 25 out of the 27 APC executive members in the ward have endorsed the dismissal of the former chairman of the Jibia Local Government for indulging in different anti-party activities and sabotage.

According to him, “APC in Jibia Ward ‘A’ has expelled Aminu Lawal who holds the position of special adviser on vocational training from the party for anti-party activities and sabotage. His expulsion from the party takes immediate effect.”

But Lawal, apparently miffed by the decision of the party, has resigned his appointment with the state government in a letter he personally signed and addressed to the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr. Muntari Lawal.

His resignation letter, which was received by the SSG on August 29, 2022, said the he ceased to be a member of Governor Masari’s cabinet from August 26, 2022.

He said: “I wish to, most humbly and respectfully, tender my letter of resignation from the post of Special Adviser (SA) to his Excellency on Skills Acquisition and Vocational Training.

“This resignation takes effect from today Friday 26 August, 2022.

“I would like to express my gratitude for granting me the privilege of serving in your government which enabled me to make my own little contribution towards the development of Katsina State.”

Although the former special assistant was not specific on the reason behind his sudden resignation, his withdrawal may not be unconnected with his dismissal from the APC and the last minute political battle between his former party and the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Investigation by THISDAY further revealed that the erstwhile Masari’s aide is the younger brother to the PDP’s House of Representatives Candidate for Kaita/Jibia Federal Constituency, Mr. Musa Lawal.