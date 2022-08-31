Akinwunmi Declares for NFF Presidency, Vows to Restore Nigeria’s Football Glory

First Vice President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi, has vowed that Nigeria will recapture her old glory in football if he is elected the next president of the federation at the elective congress scheduled for September 30 in Benin City.

Speaking at an elaborate ceremony held at the Transcorp Hotel in Abuja to formally declare his intentions to succeed Amaju Pinnick as NFF president,

Akinwunmi who is also the chairman of the Lagos State Football Association, promised to re-engineer and reinvigorate the administration of football in the country.

He identified grassroots football development as one of the key areas his board would fully explore with a view to sustaining the supply channel for all the national teams.

The lawyer added that he will use his experience as the vice president of the NFF in the last eight years to enthrone an all-inclusive administration that usher a new era for the game.

“I am coming to restore those glorious days when Nigeria used to be respected in the comity of football- playing nations in Africa and the world.

“I will give priority to grassroots development so as to find replacement for the ageing players so that no gap will be left in the process of growing the sport again,” he said.

Akinwunmi also said he will focus on a good marketing drive to support the 11 national football teams and club sides both for local and international competitions.