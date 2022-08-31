Abiodun: Sango Ota-Ijoko-Olambe-Akure Roads to Be Motorable by December

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has assured residents of Sango Ota-Ijoko-Olambe-Akute-Alagbole that one out of existing two bad lanes on the federal roads in the area would be reconstructed before December.

The governor who visited the area recently, commended the residents for their patience despite the harrowing experience they have daily commuting through the bad road.

Abiodun said though the road belongs to the federal government, the sense of urgency he attaches to the road was borne out of his desire to ensure that people who have been hitherto neglected for years in the area feel the impact of government during his administration.

According to him, one lane of the 32 kilometers road from Sango Ota through Ijoko to Alagbole would be done between now and December, to ensure that motorists and other road users who ply the road daily do so without stress which has been their lot for years.

He, however, gave the contractor handling the road marching order to ensure that the December deadline set for the project was achieved.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Anike Anifowoshe, a popular trader in the area said; “this road used to be very bad. I have been doing my business in this area for more than ten years now and the road keep getting bad without attention from the government.

“I am happy that our governor, after we cried out to him the last time he came here, has decided to do something. You can see that the road is now passable.”

Also speaking, a commercial motorcycle rider, who ply the Sango-Ota-Ijoko axis, Mukaila Balogun, appreciated the state governor for his efforts at putting the road in good condition.

He said, “my brother, if you had come here about a month and half ago, you have seen the pain we went through on daily basis. There were big craters on the road. We had to abandoned the main road and struggle with people on the walk way. My brother, it was very bad.”