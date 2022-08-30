TentDeluxe Ent. Boasts Mobile Tents With Gallery

TentDeluxe Entertainment, a world-class entertainment company in Nigeria with Partners from Germany with the highest and biggest tent in Nigeria at 27 meters in height, has boasted comforting mobile tents with state of art galleries.

It has a 60-meter by 110-meter single tent, and single dome of 50 diameters, 40m by 75m diameter, and different tents of world-class standards. It’s the only entertainment and event design company in Nigeria that has two units of smart Stages, a T-180 Automatic hydraulic electronic system, a digital entertainment company with exclusive lighting, LED screens, world-class chairs, and all entertainment facilities.

Speaking to newsmen recently, The MD/CEO is a Nigerian-German, Yemi Adeyemo George said: ” TentDeluxe Ent / Nigerian-German Ent. corporation to overhaul events with more uniformed branding and an emphasis on innovation. That’s what TentDeluxe / NGEC has been doing for high-class clients who choose modern, classy, and dependable stages for their events. A huge impact.

For shows, concerts, church programs, and exhibitions, TentDeluxe / NGEC has single tents of 15,000, 7,000, and 5,000 banquet capacity with a gallery. TentDeluxe has the only mobile tent with a gallery in Africa.”

George said his brand in collaboration with his partners was the brain behind the recently concluded Nigerian Bar Association conference held in Lagos with its magnificent set of 25-27 meter height marquee tents, this is the first in Africa with such height.

“Consistency is the priority here, as you can see from their impressive corporate stage design. Everything from the curved stage to the circular mats, backdrop, and ceiling fixtures ties to the theme, nature, and outlook of the event and the logo featured on the screen. The right balance of bold colour energizes, without overstimulating the senses.

“TentDeluxe has all the modern digital tools to make your event world-class.

Deluxe Entertainment is an event planning and management agency focused on helping its clients fulfill their fantasies. No matter how you want your event to be or look, Tent Deluxe got you covered.

“Deluxe specializes in providing the technical and digital advantage to your events such that we guarantee all spheres of hospitality, entertainment, and coverage. Whether it is wedding, graduation, political campaign, revival, burial ceremony, or book launch, we give you the best options and cutting-edge digital support,” he said.