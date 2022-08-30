Sightsavers calls for rights,  inclusion for people with disabilities.

Folalumi Alaran

The Country Director, Sightsavers Nigeria Dr. Sunday Isiyaku, has encouraged the Nigerian government to increase its commitment to matters that affect the interests of people living with disabilities, PLWD, in the country.

As the organisation made their statement on Monday in Abuja, while briefing the press ahead of Global Disability Summit 2022.

Razak Adekoya, the organization’s Principal Officer, spoke on behalf of Dr. Isiyaku at the news conference on Monday in Abuja, saying the nation should go to the global disability summit with a clear record of its efforts to advance disability inclusion.

He contends that there is much value the Nigerian disability community can provide to the development of the country and that it should not be ignored.

Earlier in his speech, Executive Secretary, National Commission for Persons With Disability (NCPWD), James Lalu, stated that the country had made appreciable progress in addressing issues that affect persons with disability.

The executive secretary of the National Commission for People with Disabilities (NCPWD), James Lalu, had earlier claimed that the nation has achieved significant strides in tackling challenges that affect people with disabilities.

The commission, Lalu continued, would gladly attend the Global Disability Summit to demonstrate to the world how much it had improved collaboration with the commercial sector in promoting disability inclusion in Nigeria.

Lalu said that over the course of the NCPWD’s two years of operation, the Nigerian government was able to forge strong alliances with numerous organizations, particularly Sightsavers and many other groups that have campaigned for the advantages of people with disabilities.