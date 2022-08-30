Saraki: APC’s Failure in Kwara Giving Party Nightmare

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has said the recent doctored video circulating in certain quarters by the All Progressives Congress (APC) protagonists in Kwara State is an indication of their failures to meet the yearnings and aspirations of the people of the state since assumption of office in May 2019.

He also stated that the development has caused a serious jittery to the party ahead of 2023 polls.

Saraki at the weekend paid a sympathy visit to the family of one of the leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Adesina, at his Ilorin residence in Ode-Alahusa, Ilorin West Local Government Area in the state over the death of one of their family members.

During the visit, the residents of the area came out in large numbers to give Saraki a rousing welcome and support.

Saraki consoled with the Adesina family and prayed for the souls of the deceased.

The video of the visit and the enthusiastic reception given to Saraki has since yesterday been in circulation and can be verified by all interested members of the public.

Adesina and his family members also expressed appreciation to Saraki for the visit in spite of his busy schedules.

A statement issued in Ilorin yesterday and signed by Saraki Press Officer on Local Affairs, Mr. Abdulganiyu Abdulqadir, stated that: “Anytime Saraki appears in the state, the state governor, his aides, and the few APC leaders still loyal to the governor are always jittery and remain uncomfortable with the heroic reception that always greet his coming.”

“The APC and its unpopular governor who is now highly despised should be reminded that Saraki is not their problem and that their failure to fulfill their numerous campaign promises to the people is what is giving them such nightmare.”