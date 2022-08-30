Police Investigate Mysterious Death of Six in Enugu

Gideon Arinze in Enugu



The Enugu State Police Command has commenced investigation on the death of six persons who attended a marriage ceremony in Akutara, one of the villages in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement made available to newsmen yesterday, the Public Relations Officer of the Command, DSP. Daniel Ndukwe, said that eight persons were hospitalised after they were found unconscious in the early hours of Saturday, August 27, 2022 while six persons, including one of the celebrants, were confirmed dead.

Ndukwe said: “Following the receipt of a report alleging the sudden and unnatural death (SUD) of six (6) persons and the hospitalisation of eight (8) others, at Akutara Village in Adani Community of Uzo-Uwani LGA, on August 27, 2022, at about 09.30 hours.” Consequently, the Enugu State Commissioner of Police, CP. Ahmed Ammani, has ordered the State Criminal Investigative Department (SCID) to launch a full-scale investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the deaths and hospitalisation of the victims.

Ammani commiserated with the families and friends of the deceased, and asked the residents of the community to maintain peace and support the police with necessary information in the investigation.

Ndukwe explained that preliminary investigation has shown that one of the deceased victims, Mr. Obinna Dike, 31, attended his own traditional marriage ceremony at Obollo-Eke in Udenu LGA on August 26, 2022, with his relatives and other victims of the incident.

“They, thereafter, went back home and continued with the celebration. However, the following morning, none of them came out of the room where they slept, causing the door to be forced open, with all of them in the room found to be unconscious with foamy discharge from their mouths.

“They were immediately moved to the hospital, where six of them were confirmed dead and deposited in the mortuary for preservation and autopsy while the others are responding to treatment,” he said.