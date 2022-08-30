Osun State Governor-Elect Inaugurates Special Youth Advisory Council



Mary Nnah



The Governor-elect of Osun state, Senator Ademola Adeleke has inaugurated a special advisory committee tasked with representing the youth interest and finding solutions to problems facing all youths across the state.



Speaking while inaugurating the State Youth Advisory Council recently, the Governor-elect who expressed unhappiness at the pains and suffering of the youths said this administration will be youth friendly and one that will create a future we can all be proud of.



“The main challenges facing our youth today are deepening unemployment, under-employment, drug abuse, thuggery and Cultism, internet fraud, and a loss of hope caused by failed leadership. This is across the youth strata. We all know our youth are not the same, from the well-read to artisans, out-of-school youth and huge student populations. Our government has plans to empower and ease the transition to adulthood for all categories of youth in the state. This administration will serve to implement a critical agenda of our administration.



“My administration will revive the National Youth Council, support expansion of faith-based youth organisations, upgrade the digital economy as an economic booster, and establish incubation and innovation development centres across the state. My administration will prioritise youth development as the driver of state development”, he noted



Speaking at the inauguration of the Youth Advisory Council, Adeleke said he set up the council to further confirm his total commitment to youth development by tapping into the ingenuity and latent potentials of the youth sector.



“You have been carefully selected to serve as an interlink with the larger youth sector in Osun state. Your responsibilities include advisory representations in the implementation of our youth agenda, consultative platform in the youth policy design and strong feedback on the impact of our agenda. You must serve to ventilate the interest of youth by articulating and canvassing the best interest of young ones in the governance process”, Senator Adeleke said while inaugurating the Council.



Adeleke was ably represented by the Secretary to the transition committee, Hon Bamidele Salam, and Administrative Secretary to the transition committee, Sir Adekunle Adepoju at the inauguration.



The Chairman of the Council is a product of the Havard Business School and a member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators Adekunle Ademola-Sadipe from Irewole local government while the secretary of the Council is a legal practitioner and former Student activist from Osogbo Local Government, Miss Oladunjoye Mujidat Opeyemi.