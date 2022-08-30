OctaFX Unveil Brand Ambassadors

Ugo Aliogo

The global forex broker OctaFX has unveiled Tunde Onakoya and Ambrose Ebuka as brand ambassadors to extend the celebration of its 11th anniversary in Nigeria.

The customer-driven move comes a few days after the widely revered broker announced its global rebranding effort and keys into the brand’s message of being focused on the goal of all Nigerians.

According to a statement released by OctaFX, Tunde Onakoya is joining as Brand ambassador for charity, while Ambrose Ebuka will serve as Brand ambassador for forex education, as the global forex broker continues to keep the focus on helping Nigerians attain their financial goals.

Commenting about it’s new brand ambassadors, OctaFX said of the unveiling, “bringing Tunde Onakoya and Ambrose Ebuka as brand ambassadors is a deliberate and strategic attempt to align further with the aspirations of Nigerians. We want to keep the focus on their goals with investments in knowledge acquisition and charitable initiatives.”

Speaking on his association with OctaFX, Tunde Onakoya said: ‘‘’Being a brand ambassador is a testament to the reality that I want to keep being the bridge between the children in underserved communities and their dreams, especially through impactful projects as a result of my collaboration with OctaFX.”

For Ambrose Ebuka, partnering with OctaFX will give more Nigerians access to gaining financial freedom with information-driven forex trading.