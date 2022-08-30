LESSONS FROM THE NBA CONFERENCE

Those who seek public offices must be transparent and accountable to the people

Even though the recently concluded Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) 2022 annual conference was dented by trending video of legal practitioners looting conference materials and the rancour generated by the suspension of General Secretary, Joyce Oduah, it was generally a successful outing. By providing a platform for presidential candidates of the leading political parties to pitch ideas on the existential challenges facing the country, even critics agree that the Olumide Akpata-led NBA scored a major landmark and showed the direction the campaign for the 2023 general election should take.







Besides, at a time when the debate is whether the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should transmit election results electronically, the NBA also proved that we could adopt technology to make our elections much better and more transparent. That 34,809 lawyers voted in the election of their leadership is an indication that more lawyers are getting involved in their affairs. In the past, before the adoption of digital voting, less than 2000 lawyers elected the association’s executives under conditions that were stage-managed by some cabals of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN). Bent on taking back the association from those who think it belonged to them alone, more lawyers are now taking part in the process of electing the association’s leadership.

Popular participation has helped the NBA that used to go cap in hand to beg state governors for funds to organise its annual general conferences. When these politicians erred, it was difficult for the NBA to raise its voice since whoever pays the piper must dictate the tune. Now that the NBA depends more on revenue from members to run its activities, a measure of integrity has been restored to the association. There is therefore a lesson to learn from the NBA on this. Those who seek public offices in Nigeria will have to look inward for the revenues needed to run the country, especially at this most difficult period. But to do that successfully, they must also be transparent and accountable to the people.



Unlike other professionals, legal practitioners are uniquely placed to defend and promote democratic values even though it takes one of them occupying the office of the Attorney General to denigrate these values. But as demonstrated in the case of the suspended general secretary of the association, it is evident that government is not the only threat to rule of law. It is unfortunate that the association could not handle this issue without resorting to self-help by ratifying Oduah’s suspension after she had served the NBA with the court process. Notwithstanding, we still believe that Akpata provided good leadership for the NBA and deserves commendation as he takes a bow for Yakubu Maikyau, SAN, to take over.



Meanwhile, for both the bar and the bench to rise above the interests that are holding back fair and equitable justice administration in Nigeria, the onus is more on senior lawyers who must dispense with their toga of superiority complex within the NBA. They must understand how unique their role is both to the profession and the larger society. “Our system of justice is a public resource, it does not belong to the legal profession, it does not belong to the bar or to the bench. It belongs to the people,” Vice President Yemi Osinbajo reminded the Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (BOSAN) recently in Lagos. “We are paid operators of a service that our constitution created to resolve their disputes and give justice.”

While we congratulate the new NBA leadership, we hope that the association will continue to act as the bulwark of social justice and defender of the rule of law and democracy in Nigeria.