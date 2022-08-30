  • Monday, 29th August, 2022

Injury Sidelines Moses Simon for Two Weeks

*Terem Moffi named in French Ligue 1 Team of the Week 

Nigerian international Moses Simon’s heroics for FC Nantes at the weekend 

has resulted in him going to be sidelined for at least two weeks after he suffered a muscle discomfort at Toulouse.

Simon who scored a goal and contributed an assisted as Nantes defeated Toulouse 3-1 in a French Ligue 1 game on Sunday evening, was substituted in the 80th minute on account of the injury.

After scan carried out on Simon yesterday showed muscle strain, the Super Eagles winger was asked to rest the leg for two weeks. He is to now miss two Ligue 1 actions against Strasbourg and PSG.

That goal against Toulouse was the second of the four-week old season foSimon. 

He began his goal account of the new Ligue 1 season in a flying start against Lille. The 27-year-old Super Eagle put the Canaries ahead in the 28th minute but second-half substitute Ismaily ensured Lille picked a point from the second game of the season at Stade de la Beaujoire with a well-taken effort in the 76th minute.

Nantes are 11th on the table with five points from four matches.

Meanwhile, another Super Eagles player, Terem Moffi, has been included in the French Ligue 1 Team of the Week.

Moffi scored twice as Lorient defeated Clermont 2-1 at home on Sunday.

The 23-year-old was also named Man-of-the-Match after the game.

The striker was awarded eight out of 10 in the rating done by the authoritative L’Equipe newspaper.

Moffi has scored two goals in four league appearances for Lorient this season.

