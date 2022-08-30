HUMANx to Unveil Collections  at Fashion Fairs

Adeline Okoronkwo



Socially-conscious Nigerian fashion brand, HUMANx, is set to unveil its latest design collection on the Africa Fashion Week Nigeria (AFWN) and Lagos Fashion Fair (LFF) platform in Lagos from 7th to 9th September 2022.

Each in its 8th edition, the combined AFWN and LFF event represents the largest stage for emerging and established fashion designers from Africa to showcase their talent and creativity to a global audience. And HUMANx will debut its Summer-Spring 2022 collection in the live show on Friday, 9th September, alongside other Nigerian and African creatives.

According to Founder and Creative Director, Gbemi Elekula,“At HUMANx, we are always pushing the boundaries of creative expression. And we can’t wait to present our new 4-series collection to the world. The SS22 Collection features stunning ensembles that exude the essence of nature, its superior aesthetics and a message to let its beauty be, in its purest form.”

Reiterating the brand’s essence, Elekula said: “All women deserve expression. And we offer arty, edgy and eclectic clothing and accessories—in beautiful bright colours and fabric combinations—to compliment all ages and figure types. Our aim is to help the wearer stand out while doing good. Each HUMANx sale unlocks access to better sanitary products for females in rural Nigeria.”

According to the organisers, some of the other emerging Nigerian fashion brands billed to showcase their works at the three-day event include:AkoAfrica, KaffyKreate, Fashion by Ashani, and Max Chidera Official. Joining on the Pan-African runway are Nivaldo Thierry from Mozambique, YawsCreations from The Gambia, and Hortense Mbea Afroplan from Ethiopia. It will feature an Adire workshop by Adire Oodua Textile Hub with actor and Celebrity Designer Kunle Afolayan showcasing his Kunle Kembe Adire collection, as well as a masterclass session by serial entrepreneur, Toyin Lawani.

AFWN is an indigenous fashion platform created by Ronke Ademiluyi as a sister event to Africa Fashion Week London (AFWL),the biggest festival of African fashion in the United Kingdom, set up to showcase the best of Nigeria and Africa’s emerging creative design talents. LFF is an International Fashion Exhibition founded by Ayo Olugbade. The event is put together to showcase the elegant nature of fashion within the African clime, as well as to give the perfect opportunity for fashion lovers to connect with fashion vendors from all over the country.

An initiative of GbemiDH, a multi-creative enterprise founded by uber-talented artist Elekula, HUMANx aims to bring about an end to period poverty in Nigeria through Perioducation (Period Education), Provision of Period Products, and Collaboration with Stakeholders. It organized its first Outreach at the Gurku IDP community in Nasarawa State in March 2021, and the second at the Takushara community in Abuja in March 2022, enlightening the women on menstrual hygiene management while also donating sanitary kits and teaching them how to make their own reusable sanitary pads.