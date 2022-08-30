  • Tuesday, 30th August, 2022

Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev has died aged 91, Russia media report.

Breaking | 33 mins ago

Mr Gorbachev, who took over in 1985, is best known for opening up the USSR and for his rapprochement with the West, but he was unable to prevent his country collapsing in 1991.

Many Russians blame him and his reformist policies for the country’s demise.

The hospital where he died said he had been suffering from a long and serious illness. (BBC)

