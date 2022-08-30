  • Monday, 29th August, 2022

FG Challenges Contractors on Delivery of Road Projects

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

 The federal government has challenged its contractors handling federal road projects across the country to quickly deliver before the end of the tenure of the current administration.

Minister of State for Works and Housing, Umar el-Yakubu stated this while inspecting the Kano-Maiduguri Road Section 1, covering Kano – Wudil – Shuarin.

The project was awarded to Messrs Dantata and Sawoe Construction Co, Nigeria Limited since 2006, according to a statement from the ministry.

El-Yakubu said that on the part of  government, it will continue to  push and support  speedy completion and commissioning of all roads nearing completion before the end of the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

“On our part, we will continue to push you to ensure quick delivery.  We want to be able to commission this project before the end of this year.  I don’t know why you are mentioning next year.

“We don’t have many months left to commission this project, and I am sure putting in the right resources after the rainy season, you will be able to meet up,” he said.

He noted that all road contracts were being awarded to competent and capable contractors, stressing that there was no reason why the contractors couldn’t deliver on time as funding had been addressed by the government.

Also, the Project Manager of Dantata and Sawoe Construction Company, Roy Hunushi assured that the project would be delivered in line with the laid down agreement.  

