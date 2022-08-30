Edo Hands over 68 Homes to Emotan Estate Subscribers

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Edo Development and Property Agency (EDPA) has handed over 68 housing units to subscribers of its affordable housing scheme, the Emotan Gardens Estate, in Benin City, the state capital.

The state government also redeemed pledges to two outstanding teachers in the state, including a Biology teacher at Asoro Grammar School (Senior), Mrs. Benedicta Idele, who emerged first runner-up in the 2021 Maltina Teacher of the Year competition, and Mrs. Noragbon Enogiomwan Osaru, who was Edo Best Head Teacher in 2018 and second Best Head Teacher nationally in the same year.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, the Managing Director of EDPA, Mr. John Zedomi, said the buildings in phase one have been completed and ready for handover, while all is set for the construction of the second phase of the project.

He said, “Today is the handover ceremony of 68 units of the first phase of Emotan Estate to a few subscribers who have collected their keys.

“Two of the recipients are people who Governor Godwin Obaseki pledged to give units to as a reward for hard work and dedication to service. We have handed over three units to three subscribers but all the units are ready for handing over.

“We are about to commence another 140 units of houses following the commitment of Governor Obaseki to reduce the housing deficit in Edo State.”

The EDPA boss continued: “The second phase will certainly be an upgraded unit in design, size and amenities with power supply from Ossiomo Power Company, adequate security and title document. Environmental sustainability is one of the thematic pillars of the Obaseki-led administration and there will be a central sewage system in the upgraded units.

“Ossiomo Power is coming here; the vigilante network is already here protecting the area and a post will be built here to have police presence. The road from St. Savior will be tarred to Sakponba Road for easy accessibility. The state government is also building a Magistrate Court Complex and there is a revolution taking place here. The internal infrastructure will start when the second phase of the state commences.

The beneficiaries, Osaru and Idele hailed the governor for redeeming his promise to them, and for acknowledging their commitment and dedication to service.