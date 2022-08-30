Edo Community Protests Alleged Detention of Village Head, Chief Priest

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-city

The people of Ulegun community in Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area of Edo State yesterday besieged the state Government House to protest against the alleged detention of the Enogie (head) of the community, Sunday Eghosasere Omoregie, as well as Philip Uwuoroya, the chief priest (Ohen) of the community by some highly-placed personalities in the state.

The protesters, made up of land developers, mother of the community head, secretary to the community, youths among others, called on the state government to rescue them from the hands of the alleged tormentors.

They also appealed to the state Governor, Godwin Obaseki, to help in the release of the community head and the chief priest who were detained at the Oba market Police Station since last Friday.

The protesting residents, who alleged that over 80 houses have so far been demolished by the alleged tormentors, called on the governor to carry out a thorough investigations on the true ownership of the disputed lands, arrest and prosecute those allegedly behind the heinous act.

Speaking to journalists, the mother of the detained Enogie, Queen Rose Omoregie, alleged that the community head was called for a meeting last Wednesday, and since then, he has not returned home.

She added that they later found out that he was detained at the Oba market Police Station on the order of a high institution, which she didn’t mention.

Omoregie explained that the Enogie inherited the land dispute between the Ulegun community and Ikhiri community from his grandfather.

According to her, “This land dispute between the Ulegun community and Ikhiri community started in 1974 before the present Enogie was born.

“His grandfather won the case against the Ikhiri community in court; his father also won in the court and he has also won the case against the Ikhiri community.

“There was never a time the Ulegun community allocated any parcel of land to any highly placed personality.

“We appealed to the state government to come to our aid and rescue us from the hands of our tormentors, as well as release the Enogie and the chief priest.”

On his part, Secretary of the community, Peter Aigbe, said the land where houses were demolished was not in dispute, as all cases concerning the said land had since been settled and resolved in favour of the community by the Supreme Court.

He added that the former state Chief Judge, Justice Esther Edigin, ordered perpetual injunction restraining the Ikhiri community from further entering, selling, alienating, building or doing anything whatsoever that is adverse to the rights of the Ulegun community in the disputed parcel of land.

Aigbe explained that the court further nullified the acts of entering, selling off, building or any other thing (s) done in the land as the same amounts to trespass.

Responding, the Chief of Staff to the governor, Mr. Osaigbovo Iyoha, commended the community members for the peaceful protest and not taking laws into their hands.

He assured them that the state government would explore all the necessary constitutional means to intervene with a view to addressing their plight.