Delta North APC Leaders Pledge  Support for Tinubu, Omo-Agege

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta North senatorial district has pledged to deliver votes from the area to all candidates of the party in the region, including the party’s presidential standard-bearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The party leaders at the meeting convened in Maitama, Abuja, by a chieftain, Dr. Ngozi Olejeme, also assured supporters that the APC grip on the grassroots of Delta North will guarantee bloc votes for both Tinubu, and the Delta State governorship candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

The meeting unanimously agreed and announced a leadership council to be chaired by Olejeme, while former Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Hon. Victor Ochei, was appointed chairman of Elections Management Committee.

Ochei, during the meeting, reeled out strategic insights towards winning the forthcoming 2023 general election and what needs to be done.

Speaking to journalists at the end of the leadership meeting, the deputy governorship candidate of the party in the state, Hon. Friday Osanebi, disclosed that winning the votes in the senatorial district for the APC dominated discussions at the meeting, adding that the massive youth population of the region will be secured for the party at the elections.

According to him, “As you can see, we are here for Delta North strategic meeting, and by the grace of God, the leaders of Delta North have come out enmass to support one of their own to be the deputy governor of the state. You can see what the meeting is trying to throw up; most of the discussions we had are just private issue on how to win and deliver Delta North for APC-all the general elections, from the presidency to the House of Assembly.

“So far, so good, we’re doing very well and whatever plan we had is just an in-house, and I can assure you that victory is ours in Delta North. Like we all know, politics is local. I’m from the grassroots, and I can assure you that victory is ours.

“What we’re doing is like more of our own secret, but I can assure you that the youths of Delta State are very proud that APC has picked one of their own comrades to represent the interest of the youths of the state, not just Delta State, but the youths of Nigeria are proud of this selection. So, our major targets are the youths of Delta State to bring mass votes to APC.”

Also speaking on the essence of the meeting, the convener and chieftain of the party in the senatorial district, Olejeme, explained that she convened and hosted it to prepare the needed platform for proper organisation of the party ahead of the elections.

Olejeme, who premised the source of the confidence of the leadership of the party in the district on the popularity of Tinubu and the Deputy Senate President, Omo-Agege, further said the leadership strategy to win in 2023 would be kept a secret, but expressed the assurance that the party would win in Delta North at all levels.

According to her, “Our strategies remain our secret because if we let it out, then the PDP can also adopt it and beat us to the game. So, we are holding that close to our chests. But one thing we know is that by the grace of God, we must deliver our gubernatorial candidate, Omo-Agege; the deputy, Friday Osanebi; then our candidates at the federal level, the much-loved Asiwaju, must be delivered because we are going to dance in Aso Rock on May 29, 2023.

“As I said, this is the leadership council. After we have met and put our resolutions together, we will now go down to the grassroots. This is, first of all, what we need to do, because we can’t just go to the grassroots when we don’t have the platform. Now the platform is here, with that platform, we’ll now disseminate information to the local governments, to our units and the election is won.”