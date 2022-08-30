  • Tuesday, 30th August, 2022

Delta Airlines Suspends New York to Lagos Flights with Effect from  Oct 4

The US mega carrier, Delta Airlines, has announced suspension of flight operations between JFK Airport in New York and Lagos from October 4, 2022.

The airline, which resumed operations on its Lagos-Atlanta route on September 9, 2020, said the route suspension was to fit into “the current demand environment.”

It however said that the Lagos to Atlanta routes would remain operational.

“Delta is suspending its nonstop service between New York-JFK and Lagos to fit the current demand environment. The airline continues to operate service between Lagos and Atlanta and offers onward connections to New York and other cities across the United States.

“Customers impacted by our suspended New York-JFK to Lagos service will be re-accommodated on Delta operated flights or services operated by our joint venture partners. Delta remains committed to the Nigeria market,” the airline said. 

