Condemn Use of Violence to Settle Disputes, Abiodun Charges Religious Leaders

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has said the use of violence to settle disputes is counter-productive because human lives are lost and property destroyed, therefore calling on religious leaders to condemn it in its entirety.

The governor stated this at the 180th Anniversary of the Advent of Christianity to Aworiland, held at the Cathedral Church of St James, Ipate, Oyinbo, Ota, noting that it was time for the church to join government in speaking and condemning violence of any kind in the country.

Abiodun said: “The church is the conscience of the nation and the guiding light for any nation that desire development. The church is enjoined to work hard in its responsibility by condemning the use of violence in its entirety by any group to seek redress.

“Let us learn from the various violence in many parts of the country which has led to loss of lives and property which could have contributed to the socio-economic development of our nation”.

The governor also urged religious leaders to use their pulpits to preach peaceful election process, adding: “I urged all of us to continue to rise to the challenge of our time and sincerely to the service of our God, our nation and fellow humans as no sacrifice could be greater than the one Christ did on the cross.”

Abiodun called on Christians to take advantage of the celebration to rededicate themselves to the growth of the church, noting that it was imperative for all to demonstrate genuine love to one another, as this would make for complete and acceptable service as expected by

God.

Nigeria, the governor opined, would be a better place if people continue to have faith in God and imitate the works of Jesus Christ and the early Apostles.

The governor assured all that his administration would remain unwavering in its commitment to the implementation of ISEYA agenda by providing the enabling environment through job creation, infrastructure, education, security and youth empowerment.

He said:”We are the industrial hub because of Aworiland, the Agbara Industrial Estate is the largest in the Sub-sahara. Aworiland and the entire Ogun West is our priority and our priceless jewelry. It will remain at the forefront of our development agenda.”

The governor listed some of the road projects executed in the area to include: AIT-Ikola road, on-going reconstruction of Sango-Ijoko-Agbado -Akute road, while work is at an advanced stage at Agbara -Atan road, which is regarded as the most expensive road project by the present administration.

The state helmsman promised to carry out palliatives on all deplorable roads in Ota in the next one week, just as he said that an affordable houses and first class urban houses would be built in Ota very soon.