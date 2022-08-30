Again, Court Refuses to Admit DCP Kyari, Others to Bail in Alleged Hard-drugs Deal Charge

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Justice Emeka Nwite of a Federal High Court, Abuja has again refused to admit to bail the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, and two others standing trial in alleged hard-drugs deal.

Justice Nwite declined to grant the request on Tuesday while delivering ruling in the bail applications of the defendants.

The judge had on March 28 refused to admit the defendants to bail on the grounds that they will interfere with their trials.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) had on March 7, arraigned Kyari alongside Sunday Ubia, Bawa James, Simon Agirigba and John Nuhu who are members of the police Intelligence Response Team (IRT).

Others are Chibunna Umeibe and Emeka Ezenwanne — two alleged drug traffickers — who were arrested at Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

In the charge marked FHC/ABJ/57/2022, the agency accused the defendants of conspiracy, obstruction and dealing in cocaine worth 17.55 kilogrammes.

While Umeibe and Ezenwane had pleaded guilty to the charges and have been convicted by the court, Kyari and his IRT members pleaded not guilty and asked the court to release them to bail pending the determination of their trial.

But the court in its ruling declined to grant the bail request and rather ordered accelerated hearing in the suit.

However, following the attack on the Kuje Correctional Centre last month, Kyari and others citing alleged threat to their lives brought a fresh application for bail.

The Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), a break away faction of Boko Haram, was alleged to have carried out the July 5 attack on the custodial centre, where 879 detainees were said to have escaped, including all 68 imprisoned Boko Haram members.

Onyechi Ikpeazu (SAN), while moving the bail applications for first (Kyari), fourth and fifth defendants, said granting his clients bail was a necessity because their lives are no longer safe where they are currently detained.

He said the officers who had performed excellently well in their profession by apprehending dangerous and high-profile criminals, most of whom are in the same prison with them, should not be kept in the facility, adding that the court should admit them to bail on liberal terms.

Also, Gboyega Oyewole, the counsel for the second defendant, spoke in the same vein.

However, the lawyer to the NDLEA, Sunday Joseph, disagreed with the defence counsel and urged the court to dismiss the bail application on the grounds that they have not demonstrated how the new issues will not make them jump bail.

Delivering ruling in the fresh four bail applications, Nwite agreed with the complainant that the defendants has not demonstrated how they will not jump bail and interfere with the administration of criminal justice.

The judge subsequently, declined to grant the fresh applications, noting that threat to life in a detention facility is not a factor for granting bail.

He subsequently adjourned trial to October 19, 20 and 21.