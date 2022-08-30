3-Storey Building Under Construction Collapses in Kano GSM Market 

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

A three-storey building under construction collapsed at the Beirut road GSM market in Kano metropolis.

People were in the building when it went down at about 3.25 pm. on Tuesday.

At least three persons are currently trapped under the rubbles of the collapsed building. Rescue operations are ongoing.

THISDAY visited the scene and gathered that the building collapsed on the stalls located in market.

The cause of the collapse could not be established at press time.

The Coordinator, Kano Territorial District, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Dr Nura Abdullahi, confirmed the incident.