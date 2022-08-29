Ugwuanyi Strong Pillar of Christian Community, Says Enugu CAN

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has described Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State as a strong pillar and highly cherished partner of the Christian community.

Presenting his address during this year’s Mega Prayer Rally in Enugu, the Chairman of CAN, Enugu State Chapter, Rev. Emmanuel Ositadinma Edeh, appreciated Ugwuanyi’s commitment to God and his invaluable support to the Christian Community in the state.

Edeh said that CAN is delighted to be associated with the governor and his uncommon leadership style which has entrenched enduring peace, security and development in Enugu State.

“My appreciation goes to our God fearing, peace loving and indefatigable Governor of Enugu State, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, a man with a heart of gold, a listening and action governor whom God is using mightily to maintain unparalleled peace and security in our dear Enugu State,” he said.

Stressing the governor’s commitment to peace and security, the CAN Chairman added that the feat has “made Enugu State the number one state in Nigeria as far as venue for hosting regional, national and international programmes is concerned, because of the safety we are enjoying here in our dear state.

“I most especially thank you Sir, for being a bulwark, a strong pillar and a wonderful senior partner with me and the Christian Community in Enugu State, as you always hearken to us whenever we reach out to you.”

Speaking on the significance of the prayer rally, Edeh explained that the theme, “Watch and Pray,” reflects the situation in Nigeria which he said could be likened to the time of pains, sorrows and agony of Jesus Christ on earth when “He (Christ) needed men that could watch and pray with Him (Matthew 26 vs 36-41)”.

The CAN chairman therefore, called on “all Christians in Enugu State and beyond to hearken unto the admonition of our Lord Jesus Christ to watch and pray, so that we can overcome all the challenges facing our nation today.”

Earlier in his speech, the Secretary of CAN, Enugu State Chapter, . Onuora Okeke, thanked Ugwuanyi for his immeasurable commitment towards the success story of the prayer rally, which he said, started under his administration when His Lordship Rt. Rev. Christian Obiefuna was the chairman of CAN.

Okeke said: “Because Enugu State is in the hands of God, Ugwuanyi was present at the first prayer rally of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Enugu State Chapter.

“We have been having other programmes here but the prayer rally started with His Excellency, Ugwuanyi and he has been supporting us. And all the prayer rallies we have held he has always been here in person. We want to thank you Sir.”

In his address, Ugwuanyi used the occasion to appreciate God for the peace and unity being enjoyed in Enugu State as well as the progress made as a people in spite of all the challenges confronting the country.

The governor urged the people to pray for improved security of life and property in the state, peaceful electioneering campaigns, credible, free and fair elections, and successful transition in 2023.

He commended the leadership of CAN in Enugu State for organising the annual Mega Prayer Rally “which is most needed at this time.”

Ugwuanyi went further to congratulate the new leadership of CAN in the 260 wards of the state who were inaugurated at the event, reiterating that his administration will continue to partner CAN in their duty of spiritual intercession for the state.

“As we recall our struggles, successes and reflect on your challenges, may we give all honour and glory to Almighty God and pray Him to show us mercy, bless the work of our hands and afford us the courage, divine wisdom, health and strength to accomplish that which will bring more happiness to our people and lessen their pains in this difficult time.

“In humble adoration, I acknowledge God’s goodness to Ndi Enugu. I proclaim His faithfulness and I beseech Him to heal our troubled nation by filling our hearts with more love, tolerance and spirit of forgiveness in Jesus name,” the governor prayed.

Prayers were offered by the heads of CAN blocs for the 2023 general elections in Nigeria, using Enugu State as a point of contact. Prayers were also offered for the leaders in Nigeria, Enugu State, the governor and his family and the youths of Nigeria – for wisdom, honesty and great moral values, using Enugu youths as a point of contact.

Prayers were equally offered against insecurity, criminality and bloodshed in Nigeria; for sustained peace and security in Enugu State; and finally in thanksgiving to God and confession of sins.”