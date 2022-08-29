Two Kidnapped FIB Policemen Regain Freedom

Chiemelie Ezeobi

Two police officers attached to the Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB), the apex intelligence gathering in the Force that provides intelligence on crime and National Security, who were kidnapped last week in Kogi State have regained their freedom.

Their kidnap occurred barely a month after 10 policemen returning to Nasarawa State from election duty in Osun State were attacked in Kogi, who left them stranded for several hours before help eventually came their way.

The officers, Francis Yisa, and John Kefas, a superintendent of police (SP) and assistant superintendent of police (ASP) respectively, were kidnapped while on a reconnaissance mission against terrorists in Kogi.

THISDAY gathered they were among those deployed by the police to tackle the renewed attacks in the confluence state that have led to several killings and kidnappings recently.

Prior to their release, they spent four days in the kidnapper’s den while the kidnappers reached out and made their ransom demands.

Following their abduction, their captors had initially demanded N50 million each for their release but later reduced the amount to N20 million each.

But at the time of their release on Saturday, it was however unclear if any ransom was paid at all.

Meanwhile, police sources, who spoke to THISDAY on anonymity said the policemen were found by teams of policemen from Kogi and Edo States Commands, Intelligence Response Team (IRT) and Tactical Squad (STS) deployed by the Inspector General of Police (IG), Usman Alkali Baba to rescue them.

According to them, the police did not have any need to pay ransom because the abductors released them once they sighted the formidable police rescue team.