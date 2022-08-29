State Creation: Group Felicitates Kogi on 31st Anniversary 





Ibrahim Oyewale,Lokoja

A group, the Ebira Doctors Forum (EDF), a body of all doctors of Ebira extraction, has felicitated with the Kogi State Governor, Mr. Yahaya Bello, on the occasion of the 31st Anniversary celebration of Kogi State creation.

This was contained in a statement signed by the President of EDF, Dr. Kabir Zubair, which was made available to the newsmen on Saturday in Lokoja, said Kogi State had witnessed astronomical growth in the last few years under the administration of Bello.

Zubair said: ”The EDF wishes to felicitate with His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kogi State, Mr. Yahaya Adoza Bello, and the good people of Kogi State as the state clocks 31 years after its creation in 1991.

”There is no doubt that the creation of the state has brought significant development to the inhabitants of the iron rich state. The state has grown from strength to strength with every administration since its creation.

”However, the state has witnessed astronomical growth in the last few years under His Excellency, Governor Bello.

”Development has touched virtually every sector of the state, but the health sector has witnessed tremendous growth in recent time.

”Today, under the able leadership of His Excellency, the state can now boast of world class healthcare facilities and equipment that has never existed before in the state.

”We believe with the right skilled manpower and management, the state is set to enjoy quality health care delivery.”

The EDF, therefore, congratulated the governor and his executive council on the 31st anniversary of the creation of the state.

The forum also felicitated with the members of the Kogi State House of Assembly and the good people of the state for their tenacity and courage to keep going in spite of all odds.